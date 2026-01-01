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UNICEF: Israel kills two Gaza water truck drivers

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Shafaqna English–Two truck drivers it contracted to deliver clean water in the Gaza Strip were killed by Israeli fire, according to the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF.

The U.N. agency said in a statement that the incident occurred during routine water trucking on Friday morning at the Mansoura water filling point in northern Gaza, which supplies Gaza City. Two others were injured in the attack.

UNICEF said it had suspended activities at the site and called on Israeli authorities to investigate, stressing that humanitarian workers, civilians and vital water infrastructure must be protected under international humanitarian law.

SourceHuffPost

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