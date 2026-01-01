Study finds declining societal religious norms results in rising youth anxiety worldwide

Shafaqna English- A new global study suggests that weakening religious norms and shifting cultural expectations may be contributing to increased anxiety among children and adolescents worldwide.

A study published in Developmental Science reports that young people growing up in societies where religious norms are diminishing are more likely to experience higher levels of anxiety. The findings suggest that broad community beliefs and shared values play a significant role in shaping youth mental health, highlighting the need for new ways to foster belonging in modern societies.

Over the past 30 years, cultural expectations around child‑rearing have steadily moved away from community‑oriented values such as obedience and social harmony. Instead, many societies now emphasize individualistic traits like personal responsibility and self‑direction. Researchers sought to understand how this global shift in socialization goals correlates with rising anxiety levels among children and teenagers.

“Across the world, more young people are struggling with mental health problems. To address this trend, we need to understand why disorders like anxiety are increasing,” said lead author Leonard K. Kulisch, a PhD student at Ruhr University Bochum. “While factors like COVID‑19, climate change, and conflicts are relevant, we also wanted to examine the cultural changes affecting expectations for children and adolescents.”

Previous scholarship has suggested that highly individualistic cultures can heighten psychological pressure by promoting relentless achievement. However, most earlier studies focused solely on wealthy Western countries and only at single points in time. This new research used global, multi‑decade data to assess whether evolving parental goals actually predict rising youth anxiety rates.

These parental expectations—known as socialization goals—reflect the qualities adults prioritize in raising children. Cultures that emphasize independence often promote self‑expression, while those leaning toward interdependence focus on social cohesion and religious faith. The study’s results imply that shifts away from community‑based norms may leave young people with fewer sources of belonging, potentially fueling growing anxiety worldwide.

Source: PsyPost

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