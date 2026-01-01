Relationship insecurity fuels desire for wealth and status, study finds

Shafaqna English- New research indicates that individuals experiencing attachment anxiety—a fear of rejection or abandonment—are more drawn to high-status goods and symbols of wealth, especially when in competition with same-sex peers.

A series of six studies published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology explored the connection between insecurity in relationships and the pursuit of status. Researchers found that inducing attachment anxiety increased participants’ desire for luxury items and prestigious housing.

This effect was amplified by increasing competition among same-sex rivals and diminished when such competition was reduced. The findings suggest that striving for status might compensate for a perceived lack of secure and intimate relationships. The studies involved 4,456 participants from five countries and included both survey-based and experimental designs.

Source: PsyPost

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