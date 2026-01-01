Iran plans to sue over US-Israeli attacks on Isfahan’s cultural heritage sites

Shafaqna English- The governor of Isfahan Province announced that a team of legal experts will file complaints with international organizations regarding the damage sustained by several historical sites in the province due to US-Israeli attacks.

Speaking on the occasion of International Day for Monuments and Sites, Mehdi Jamali Nejad emphasized the importance of preserving historical buildings and ancient sites. “Cultural heritage is the cornerstone of a sustainable future. Unfortunately, during the war and the enemy’s attacks on this historic city, approximately 203 points within the Grand Bazaar and 28 historical monuments were damaged and require restoration. We have already begun the restoration process and aim to complete the reconstruction of these sites within the next two years of the current administration,” he explained. Jamali Nejad also noted that a legal team has been appointed and has prepared a case for these complaints. “Experts have spent several days in Isfahan compiling the necessary documentation. These legal proceedings are ongoing, and we hope to achieve favorable results.”

Sources: IRNA

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