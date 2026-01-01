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Lower section of the Kaaba’s kiswah raised ahead of Hajj 2026

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Shafaqna English- The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has successfully completed the annual raising of the lower section of the Holy Kaaba’s Kiswa (cover) by three meters.

This operation is part of a comprehensive preparation to welcome pilgrims for the Hajj season in 2026.

A specialized team of 34 skilled craftsmen was involved in this task, which took just two hours to complete. Following organized and precise protocols, the team raised the silk covering and secured a two-meter-wide white cotton cloth around all four sides of the Kaaba.

Sources:  Saudi Gazette

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