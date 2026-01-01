English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUk

UK: Muslim neighbours support members of attacked London synagogue

0

Shafaqna English- Muslim neighbors provided support to members of a synagogue in London that was attacked.

“How good and how wonderful it is when friends sit together,” reads a variation on a verse from Psalms painted high on the wall inside Finchley Reform Synagogue (FRS). The members of the Somali Bravanese community, many of whom arrived in the area as refugees, and whose own centre was destroyed in an arson attack 13 years ago. On that occasion, realising their Muslim neighbours would be without anywhere to pray as Ramadan approached, FRS offered them the use of the synagogue for evening prayers for the duration of the holy month. The arrangement lasted for four years until their new centre was ready.

This week, it was the turn of the Somali and Bravanese neighbours to return the favour. “As soon as my community heard this, they said: ‘They helped us a lot. They were there for us during our difficulties. Now it’s our turn. What can we do?’” said Mohamed Ali.

Sources: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UK: 40% of Muslim doctors experienced religious discrimination

nafiseh yazdani

UK: Far-right anti-Islam demonstration sparks counterprotests in Manchester

leila yazdani

Charity’s head: Rejecting definition of anti-Muslim hostility sends message Muslims‘ safety doesn’t matter

nafiseh yazdani

UK: Muslims face unprecedented level of Islamophobia

leila yazdani

UK: Government stalls yet again on Islamophobia definition

leila yazdani

UK: Draft definition of anti-Muslim hostility excluded the word ‘Islamophobia’

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.