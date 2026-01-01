UK: Muslim neighbours support members of attacked London synagogue

Shafaqna English- Muslim neighbors provided support to members of a synagogue in London that was attacked.

“How good and how wonderful it is when friends sit together,” reads a variation on a verse from Psalms painted high on the wall inside Finchley Reform Synagogue (FRS). The members of the Somali Bravanese community, many of whom arrived in the area as refugees, and whose own centre was destroyed in an arson attack 13 years ago. On that occasion, realising their Muslim neighbours would be without anywhere to pray as Ramadan approached, FRS offered them the use of the synagogue for evening prayers for the duration of the holy month. The arrangement lasted for four years until their new centre was ready.

This week, it was the turn of the Somali and Bravanese neighbours to return the favour. “As soon as my community heard this, they said: ‘They helped us a lot. They were there for us during our difficulties. Now it’s our turn. What can we do?’” said Mohamed Ali.

Sources: Guardian

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