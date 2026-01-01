Shafaqna English– Speaking on Sunday(19 Apr 2026) to roughly 100,000 people who gathered for Mass on a dusty field outside Luanda, Pope Leo called on Angolans to put aside their differences following many years of bloody conflict.
Source: Reuters
Shafaqna English– Speaking on Sunday(19 Apr 2026) to roughly 100,000 people who gathered for Mass on a dusty field outside Luanda, Pope Leo called on Angolans to put aside their differences following many years of bloody conflict.
Source: Reuters
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