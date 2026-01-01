UN: 22 million people in Yemen need humanitarian assistance

Shafaqna English– 22.3 million people in Yemen need humanitarian assistance amid continued funding shortages, according to a new UN report titled ‘The Price of Inaction’.

The report states that a recent decline in funding has affected UN operations in the country, which continues to grapple with 11 years of turmoil and economic crises.

Published on Saturday, the report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says that “Yemen has entered a critical turning point in 2026,” warning that inaction could push millions into severe hunger and catastrophic conditions.

OCHA further stated that 2.2 million children under the age of five are already suffering from acute malnutrition, which could cause physical and mental development problems including irreversible damage, such as stunting, or even death.

The report says that 19.3 million people in Yemen could face escalating health risks this year, and that 40 percent of health facilities in the country are only partially or completely operational.

Years of war have left over 5.3 million people displaced in Yemen, while at least 14.4 million people need access to clean water and life-saving sanitation.

Source: Arab News

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