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False blame on migrants for crime statistics in Germany

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Shafaqna English- Misplaced blame on migrants concerning crime statistics in Germany. While statistics may suggest this, numbers alone can be misleading.

Ahead of the presentation of the 2025 figures for crime in Germany by the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), Susann Prätor has shared her thoughts on the issue of nationality and statistics. She is a sociologist, psychologist and legal scholar. Her work as an expert on crime draws on these diverse perspectives.

More than a third of all suspects are not German citizens. About 16% of the total population of Germany don’t have German citizenship, yet they accounted for roughly 34% of suspects in crimes as diverse as theft, burglary and violent crimes.

Sources: Deutsche Welle

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