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Australia: Labor Party accused of ignoring anti-racism plan

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Shafaqna English- Federal Labor has faced criticism for its lack of action on addressing systemic racism in Australia, nearly 18 months after receiving recommendations from the Human Rights Commission.

New documents released to the Senate reveal that there has been no progress on the national strategy presented to the government, which was published in November 2024. This lack of movement comes despite the Race Discrimination Commissioner urging the government to take action through five letters and at least two meetings.

Sources: Guardian

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