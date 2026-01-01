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Growing climate pressures affect livelihoods in Afghanistan

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Shafaqna English- A recent webinar series hosted by the United Nations Assistance Mission (UNAMA) in Afghanistan highlighted the growing impact of climate change on humanitarian needs and livelihoods across the country.

In partnership with Samuel Hall, this six-part series took place in late 2025 and brought together Afghan experts, humanitarian workers, UN agencies, NGOs, and local stakeholders to discuss Afghanistan’s increasing environmental challenges and potential solutions.

Afghanistan is considered one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, with limited capacity to address its effects. Participants emphasized that communities are already experiencing severe consequences, including rising displacement, worsening food insecurity, and increasing pressure on natural resources.

Sources: Ariana news

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