Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund provided $73.5 million to needy in 2025

Shafaqna English- The Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) provided essential assistance throughout Afghanistan in 2025, as the country continued to experience significant humanitarian challenges, including displacement, natural disasters, and climate-related shocks, according to its latest annual report.

In a context of limited resources and increasing needs, the fund played a crucial role in ensuring that life-saving aid reached vulnerable communities, including women, men, and children affected by crises such as earthquakes and cross-border returns.

Sources: Ariana News

www.shafaqna.com