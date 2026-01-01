Rare Quran manuscript on display at Mecca museum

Shafaqna English–A rare 19th-Century Quran manuscript has been put on display at the Holy Quran Museum in Mecca’s Hira Cultural District.
The manuscript features a compact, octagonal design that combines portability with artistic precision and innovation.
The exhibit supports the museum’s mission to educate visitors about the history and evolution of Quranic calligraphy, while enhancing the district’s cultural and tourism appeal and reinforcing Mecca’s global significance.
The museum also displays a replica of the Holy Kaaba’s door, highlighting the fusion of artistic beauty and spiritual meaning in Islamic civilization.
The replica features Quranic verses in Arabic calligraphy with intricate Islamic decoration in a distinctive style.
The original door dates to the reign of King Khalid bin Abdulaziz. It features fine details and rich engravings, including Quranic verses that reflect the sanctity of the Holy Kaaba.
The engraved verses are arranged in a balanced composition, showcasing precise design, skilled craftsmanship, and surrounding floral and geometric motifs.
The museum also houses a rare mosaic depicting the opening verses of the Holy Quran. This artwork blends elegant Arabic calligraphy with the richness of Islamic decorative arts.
Dating to the 17th century, the mosaic reflects exceptional craftsmanship and a long tradition of expressing the Quran through diverse artistic forms.
The museum is attracting growing numbers of visitors with its educational content and innovative displays, reinforcing Mecca’s role as a center of Islamic culture.
The Hira Cultural District is located next to Jabal Hira, home to Hira Cave, where revelation descended on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), giving it deep religious and historical significance.
The district includes several key facilities, most notably the Holy Quran Museum, which presents the history of the Quran’s compilation and development, along with interactive exhibits on Arabic calligraphy and Islamic arts.
Source: IQNA