Over 600 irregular migrants cross English Channel in one day

Shafaqna English- On Saturday, April 18, 2026, over 600 irregular migrants crossed the English Channel to the UK in nine small boats, marking it as the second busiest day of the year.

Additionally, five small boats carrying around 200 migrants were spotted off the Belgian coast on the same day and were reportedly escorted toward French waters. In total, 602 migrants arrived on the southern coast of Britain in those nine boats, bringing the overall number of arrivals for the year to more than 6,000, according to figures provided by the Home Office.

Sources: Info Migrants

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