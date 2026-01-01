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UNHCR: About 900 Rohingya die at sea in 2025

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Shafaqna English- Nearly 900 Rohingya refugees have reportedly died or gone missing in the waters between the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea in 2025, making it the deadliest year on record for this community.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the past year has seen a significant increase in perilous journeys undertaken by Rohingya refugees fleeing fresh fighting in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, ongoing persecution, and deteriorating conditions in refugee camps in Bangladesh. In addition, the UNHCR reports that in 2026, at least 2,800 people have embarked on similar journeys, departing from either Bangladesh or Myanmar’s Rakhine State in their attempts to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

Sources: Asia News

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