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UN: Over 350,000 displaced in Lebanon since March

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Shafaqna English- The United Nations warned on Monday that at least 177 children have been killed and over 350,000 people displaced in Lebanon since early March.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated at a news conference, “The Lebanese authorities report that since March 2, at least 177 children have been killed and more than 700 injured.” He also noted, “More than 350,000 people have been displaced, many of whom are sheltering in overcrowded conditions with limited access to basic services.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

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