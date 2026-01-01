Researchers: Brain pathway maturation explains language leap in young children

Shafaqna English- New research indicates that the significant improvement in children’s grammar skills between ages three and four is linked to the maturation of specific white matter pathways in the brain’s upper routes, facilitating the learning of complex language rules.

This developmental shift helps explain the rapid expansion of language abilities in children before they enter kindergarten. While scientists understand how adult brains process language rules, the mechanisms supporting early acquisition in developing brains were less clear. Rule-based language processing in adults relies on particular white matter pathways, which act as communication cables connecting brain regions.

These language pathways mature late in child development. The study investigated whether these late-maturing pathways aid preschoolers in learning grammar, or if they utilize different, earlier-maturing connections.

Researchers found that the maturation of these “dorsal routes,” crucial for adult grammar processing, correlates directly with the language advancements observed in young children, highlighting the role of structural brain development in their rapidly expanding linguistic capabilities.

Source: PsyPost

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