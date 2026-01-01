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UN experts call for immediate suspension of EU-Israel trade agreement

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Shafaqna English- UN experts have urged the EU to immediately suspend its trade agreement with Israel, stating that this is the “minimum measure required” under international law in light of alleged human rights violations.

In a statement issued prior to Tuesday’s meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, the experts emphasized that the EU-Israel Association Agreement should be fully suspended. They argued that Israel continues to enjoy preferential access to European markets despite “well-documented human rights violations that have escalated into atrocity crimes, including genocide.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

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