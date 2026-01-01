Republican lawmakers’ insults grab media not policy wins, study finds

Shafaqna English- A PNAS Nexus study reveals that U.S. politicians, particularly Republicans, who use personal insults gain significant media attention but achieve no legislative or electoral advantages, suggesting a strategic shift towards celebrity over substantive policy work.

The study analyzed over 2.2 million statements from the 118th U.S. Congress, using AI to distinguish personal attacks from policy criticism. It found no correlation between a lawmaker’s use of insults and constituent animosity, indicating these “conflict entrepreneurs” seek national media attention rather than reflecting local anger.

This trend risks undermining democratic norms by prioritizing a toxic public discourse. While the AI model has limitations in detecting implicit attacks, the findings suggest that divisive rhetoric is a deliberate strategy for visibility, with implications for upcoming elections. Future research will continue to monitor polarization’s impact on democratic institutions.

Sources: Americas Political Pulse & PsyPost

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