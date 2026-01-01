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Study suggests fitness buffers against anxiety, stress

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Shafaqna English- A study in Brazil suggests individuals with higher cardiorespiratory fitness experience lower levels of trait anxiety and demonstrate greater resilience when facing emotional stress, as published in Acta Psychologica.

Cardiorespiratory fitness, the body’s efficiency in supplying and using oxygen during physical activity, is crucial for endurance and reducing cardiovascular disease risk.

Indicators include VO2max, resting heart rate, heart rate recovery, and endurance performance.

Researchers Thalles Guilarducci Costa and colleagues hypothesized that higher cardiorespiratory fitness would correlate with increased resilience to anger and anxiety triggered by emotional stimuli, and lower general tendencies for trait anger and anxiety.

Their findings support this, indicating that a well-conditioned cardiorespiratory system may buffer individuals against the emotional impact of stressful situations, which are increasingly common in modern lifestyles that can also negatively affect fitness levels.

Source: PsyPost

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