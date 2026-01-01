New research: Early Alzheimer’s motor symptoms may start outside the brain

Shafaqna Shafaqna- New research suggests physical movement issues seen in Alzheimer’s can occur independently of cognitive decline, potentially offering new treatment targets.

A study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia found that motor difficulties common in Alzheimer’s disease, such as slower walking and weaker grip, may originate outside the brain. Using a microscopic model of nerves and muscles, researchers demonstrated these motor problems can occur separately from cognitive decline.

This finding challenges the traditional view that physical symptoms are solely secondary to brain degeneration and suggests new avenues for medical intervention targeting peripheral nerves or the neuromuscular junction. The research was a collaboration between the University of Central Florida and Hesperos.

Source: PsyPost

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