Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Interaction in Social Life”

Question 1 : What’s the ruling for men attending mixed places such as swimming pools and gyms, where women are usually indecently dressed?

Also what’s the ruling supposing that there is no lustful indecent look from the man.

Answer : Attending mixed swimming pools is not permissible, and also places that men and women are indecently dressed (semi nude) if it results in a sin (Haram), also in accordance to obligatory precaution they should be avoided even if does not result in a sin (Haram).

Question 2 : What is the concept of co-education in Islam?

Answer : If religious standards are observed and if it entails no evil, there would be no objection in it. Question 3 : Are men and women allowed to work together in the same company?

Answer : If there is no fear of falling into a sin, there would be no objection to it.

Question 4: Is it permissible to attend a social gathering (non-Religious or non-educative gathering) in which women are in complete, proper Hijab? Answer : It is permissible per se.

Question 5: Can a Muslim individual take part in lectures, seminars, etc. in which women are in complete, proper Hijab? Answer : There is no problem in it.

Question 6: Can I eat at the house of Ahle Kitab even though their books aren’t the true Bible and Torah? Answer : If their food is made from the meat, the fat, and their derivatives of an animal which has not been slaughtered according to Islamic rules, it is not permissible; otherwise, there is no problem.