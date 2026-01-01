[Video+Photos] Historical complex of Takht-e-Foulad damaged in US-Israeli attacks on Isfahan

Shafaqna English- The historical buildings and monuments of the Takht-e-Foulad historical complex were damaged in attacks by the US and Israel on Isfahan. Takht-e Foulad is the second-largest cemetery in the Shia Muslim world.

Takht-e Foulad in Isfahan stands as a significant tourist destination, embodying Iran’s rich spiritual, cultural, religious, and historical heritage. While primarily recognized as a cemetery, its diverse tourism aspects position it as a prominent cultural complex with the potential to serve as a “cultural tourism theme park.”

Takht-e Foulad is a historical cemetery in Isfahan, built with unique architecture. The cemetery is at least 800 years old. In the 13th century in the Ilkhanid era Takht-e Foulad was the most important cemetery in Isfahan and all of the famous personalities have a mausoleum in this cemetery.

Sources: IMNA

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