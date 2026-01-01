IOM: Millions of desperate Sudanese return home amid Fragile conditions

Shafaqna English- Three years into the devastating conflict in Sudan, nearly four million displaced individuals have returned to their original homes across the country.

However, they are now facing “another struggle for survival,” according to the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM). IOM Deputy Director General Sung Ah Lee noted that these returns are primarily concentrated in the capital, Khartoum, and the neighboring Al Jazirah state, where she addressed reporters. “I was in Khartoum yesterday, and I observed that large numbers of people are returning to areas where homes and critical infrastructure, including water, health services, and electricity, have been severely damaged,” she stated.

Sources: News.un.org

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