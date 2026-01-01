Humanitarian agencies launch operation to deliver assistance to conflict-affected communities in Nuristan

Shafaqna English- Humanitarian organizations have launched a multi-day operation to provide urgent assistance to communities in eastern Nuristan Province, where ongoing conflict has left thousands without access to basic services for over six weeks.

This effort is being coordinated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), and the World Food Programme (WFP), which are collaborating to reach areas that were previously inaccessible.

Sources: Ariana News

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