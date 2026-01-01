IOM: Almost 8000 migrants died or disappeared worldwide in 2025

Shafaqna English- In 2025, nearly 8,000 migrants were reported dead or missing worldwide while attempting to reach safety or seek a better life, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday.

Maria Moita, the director of the agency’s department of humanitarian response and recovery, spoke to reporters in Geneva, highlighting that these figures indicate a worsening global situation. “More deaths than ever were recorded in Asia, with hundreds of Rohingya people and Afghans among those affected,” Moita stated.

She noted that while migration pressures have not diminished, the routes taken by migrants have changed due to factors such as conflict, climate shocks, labor demands, and shifts in policy.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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