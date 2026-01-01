English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

IOM: Almost 8000 migrants died or disappeared worldwide in 2025

0

Shafaqna English- In 2025, nearly 8,000 migrants were reported dead or missing worldwide while attempting to reach safety or seek a better life, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday.

Maria Moita, the director of the agency’s department of humanitarian response and recovery, spoke to reporters in Geneva, highlighting that these figures indicate a worsening global situation. “More deaths than ever were recorded in Asia, with hundreds of Rohingya people and Afghans among those affected,” Moita stated.

She noted that while migration pressures have not diminished, the routes taken by migrants have changed due to factors such as conflict, climate shocks, labor demands, and shifts in policy.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Over 600 irregular migrants cross English Channel in one day

leila yazdani

False blame on migrants for crime statistics in Germany

nafiseh yazdani

Migrants are worried after Germany cuts access to integration courses

leila yazdani

At least 70 missing after migrant boat capsizes in Mediterranean

nafiseh yazdani

Mexican authorities find 229 migrants packed in back of truck in Veracruz

nasibeh yazdani

NGOs report: 80,000 cases of migrants being forcibly returned recorded at EU’s external borders in 2025

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.