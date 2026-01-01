US Muslim groups call on Congress to back resolution to reject Islamophobia

Shafaqna English- American Muslim advocacy groups, along with a Democratic lawmaker, urged Congress on Tuesday to support a resolution condemning an anti-Muslim statement made by Republican Congressman Andy Ogles.

This resolution also reaffirms the importance of religious freedom and calls on Congress to reject Islamophobia. Democratic Representative Al Green stated that the response to the remarks signifies a broader rejection of hate. “Your presence today demonstrates that you will not tolerate hateful messages coming from the halls of Congress.

You will not accept Islamophobia in Congress,” he said during a news conference on Capitol Hill.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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