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Saudi Arabia introduced new rules for Hajj 2026

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Shafaqna English- The government of Saudi Arabia has announced new regulations for Hajj 2026. Starting April 13, entry into Mecca will require a special permit. Only individuals with official residence documents in Mecca and those holding official Hajj permits will be allowed entry.

Beginning April 18, all visa holders, except those with a Hajj visa, will be prohibited from entering and staying in Mecca. This includes a temporary suspension of Umrah (the minor pilgrimage) permits from April 18 to May 31.

Individuals who violate these regulations or help others to violate them during the Hajj period may face fines of up to 20,000 Saudi riyals (approximately $5,500).

Sources: Asia Plus

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