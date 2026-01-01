Record numbers Muslim Delegates participate in 11th Annual National Muslim Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill

Shafaqna English- Over 1,000 Muslim Americans from 33 states participate in 11th Annual National Muslim Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill.

USCMO said this year’s theme, “Dismantling Islamophobia, Demanding Accountability, and Fighting for Justice,” reflected the urgency created by the current social and political climate.

Over the course of the two days, Muslim delegations held more than 260 meetings with members of Congress and congressional staff, in addition to numerous drop-in visits across Capitol Hill.

Sources: Council on American-Islamic Relations

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