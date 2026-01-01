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Iran slams EU double standards over silence on Minab school attack

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Shafaqna English-The Iranian Embassy in London has criticized European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, condemning Brussels’ double standards on the Minab school attack.

In a statement posted late Tuesday on X, the embassy rejected Kallas’s recent comments regarding what she called dangerous shifts in Iran’s conduct. The embassy asserted that Europe’s inaction in response to the Minab tragedy, in which 168 Iranian schoolchildren were killed, amounted to moral failure. Europe has sold its honor, and the receipt is written in the blood of the Minab children, the statement said.

Sources: IRNA

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