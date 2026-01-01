Austria: A conference held in Vienna to examine Muslim women’s right to wear hijab

Shafaqna English– The Islamic Community of Austria held a specialized legal conference in Vienna in an effort to examine the dimensions of the new law banning the hijab for teenage Muslim girls, according to the Muslimsaroundtheworld website.
At the conference, speakers addressed the proposed amendments to the Education Act, in particular the amendments related to the “hijab ban” for girls up to the age of fourteen.
The conference examined the legal and constitutional implications of such laws and the questions raised about the balance between general laws and fundamental rights.
The initiative emphasizes the importance of scientific and legal dialogue in addressing sensitive issues, ensuring balanced solutions that respect constitutional values and take into account social diversity.
At the conference, Professor Markus Fachke comprehensively addressed the constitutional dimensions and potential impacts of the proposed amendments to the Education Act. In his speech, he provided a detailed analysis of the consequences of restrictions on certain fundamental rights and enabled the participants to gain a deeper understanding of the implications of this issue.
The symposium provided a space for discussion between experts and stakeholders in an atmosphere of impartiality and respect, and exchanged views on how these issues can be addressed within a sound legal framework.
This type of event reflects the importance of an institutionalized and knowledge-based dialogue, free from tension or unscientific approaches.
The Austrian Islamic Community emphasized its continued commitment to defending fundamental rights, focusing on several fundamental principles, including freedom of religion, equality, parental rights, state neutrality and the interests of children.
This conference is an example of responsible legal dialogue on sensitive issues that combines scientific analysis with the defense of fundamental rights, thereby contributing to the balance between legislation and constitutional values in Austrian society.
Source: IQNA