Three children killed in Israeli strike on Beit Lahia mosque

Shafaqna English – Five Palestinians, including three children, were killed in an Israeli air strike on the courtyard of the Beit Lahia mosque in Gaza.
Gaza’s civil defense agency has confirmed that the strike hit a group of displaced civilians gathered in the plaza of the Al-Qassam Mosque in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza.
“Five Palestinians, including three children, were killed in an Israeli air strike that targeted a group of civilians near Al-Qassam Mosque,” the agency stated.
Local sources reported that a drone fired on the gathering in the mosque’s courtyard, a space frequently used by displaced families seeking shelter.
“Their bodies were taken to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City,” the rescue service added, though the specific ages of the children have not been released.
Despite an October 10 ceasefire, the targeting of civilian gatherings near religious landmarks continues to fuel accusations of truce violations.
At least 786 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire began, according to Gaza’s health ministry.
Source: IQNA