[Video] Identifying the Ahlul Bayt

Shafaqna English- Why Quran? Presented: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) | By Sheikh Azhar Nasser, Part 54.

Continuing the identification of who is meant by the holy Ahl al-Bayt, Sheikh Azhar Nasser uses hadiths from Sunni sources that are accepted by both Shias and Sunnis to compare Shia and Sunni viewpoints. Hadith include:

(Jame-ut-Tirmidi) Hadith al Kisa – the hadith of the cloak

(Sahih Muslim) Zahid ibn Akram’s explanation of why the wives are not part of the Ahlul Bayt

(Al Mustadrak ala al-Sahihayn) The prophet going to Fatima’s door every day for months after it was revealed, repeating the Verse of Purity saying “Oh Ahl al-Bayt…”

(Sahih Muslim) Hadith of Mubahila, where the Christians of Najran rejected the Prophet’s message and were challenged to a mubahalah. Here the term “Ahl al-Bayt” was used for the holy five exclusively

(Sahih al-Tirmidhi) Hadith Al-Thaqalayn, where the prophet said “I’m leaving for you that which if you hold onto you shall never devate., one is greater than the other: The Book of God-an extended rope between the Heavens and the Earth; and my progeny, my Ahl al-Bayt”

The fact that the wives never used the Verse of Purification to show their superiority (despite sometimes using other claims to show their superiority)

Part of series: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

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