[Video] Imam Sadiq (AS) on Social Relations & His Expectations from His Followers

Shafaqna English- Islamic Lectures by Dr Shomali: “Imam Sadiq (AS) on Social Relations & His Expectations from His Followers”, delivered by Sheikh Shomali on 13 April 2026.

الإمام الصّادق قال: “مَعاشِرَ الشِّيعَةِ، كونوا لنا زَيناً ولا تكونوا علَينا شَيناً، قولوا لِلناسِ حُسناً، واحفَظُوا ألسِنَتَكُم،

“وكُفُّوها عنِ الفُضولِ وقَبيحِ القَولِ

Imam Sadiq (AS):

“O followers of ours (O Shī‘a), be an adornment for us and do not be a disgrace to us. Speak kindly to people, guard your tongues, and restrain them from idle talk and ugly speech”.

A part of series: Islamic Lectures by Dr Shomali

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