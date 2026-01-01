Indonesia: Private-sector alliance sets sights on $9.5 trillion global halal market by 2030

Shafaqna English- A regional private-sector bloc anchored in Indonesia is ramping up efforts to tap the rapidly expanding halal economy—projected to reach $9.5 trillion by 2030—as it pushes for deeper trade and investment links across Muslim-majority markets and beyond, according to Jakarta Globe.

The B57+ Asia Pacific Regional Chapter, launched earlier this year, is positioning Indonesia at the center of a coordinated drive to strengthen economic cooperation among the 57 OIC member states and partner countries. Speaking at a business forum in Jakarta, Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar said the initiative marks a milestone in building a private-sector platform capable of connecting Islamic economies amid global geopolitical fragmentation.

The halal industry—spanning food, finance, cosmetics and lifestyle products—is expected to surpass $3 trillion in value in 2026, driven by rising demand from both Muslim and non-Muslim consumers. Arsjad Rasjid, chairman of the chapter, said the bloc aims to convert this momentum into real economic gains through structured collaboration, stronger institutions and more integrated supply chains.

As part of its expansion strategy, the group plans to open representative offices in non-OIC markets such as Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand to promote halal standards as a global benchmark. Indonesia, home to the world’s largest Muslim population, is seeking to leverage its policy push and domestic market size to become a major hub for halal production and trade.

Eka Sastra, secretary-general of B57+ Indonesia, emphasized that coordinated efforts across governments, businesses and international partners will be essential to unlocking the sector’s full potential.

Source: Jakarta Globe

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