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Study: UK media used language tone to dehumanise Palestinians

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Shafaqna English- The BBC, Guardian, and Sky News have repeatedly used language tone and framing that dehumanise Palestinian casualties and downplayed Israeli violence in Gaza war coverage, according to a new study.

By analysing 11,295 excerpts from 686 articles covering the same events across the three news publishers and Al Jazeera, NewsCord said it found that while Al Jazeera showed greater balance in its coverage, the others downplayed Israeli violence through the use of passive voice, obscured language, selective reporting, and negative qualifiers.

Sources: New Arab

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