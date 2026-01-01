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USA: Mamdani expresses concerns about Islamophobia in New York City

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Shafaqna English- Zohran Mamdani has expressed concerns about Islamophobia in New York City, drawing attention to ongoing debates around discrimination, social cohesion, and public policy in the city in the United States.

His remarks, which have circulated widely and were referenced in a post on X by Coinvo, highlight the intersection of politics, identity, and community relations.
The statement comes amid broader national discussions about religious tolerance, civil rights, and the experiences of minority communities.

Sources: MEXC

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