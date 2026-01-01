Holy shrine of Imam al-Ridha (AS) perfumed with pure rosewater of Kashan

Shafaqna English- Razavi servants from the central city of Kashan have perfumed Imam al-Ridha (AS) holy Shrine with two tons of pure rosewater, says Mohammad Jahandar, chief of Razavi service centers in the city of Kashan.

Saying that 50 different programs have been arranged for the current Karamat Ten-Day festivities in Kashan, Jahandar said: “Dust removing and perfuming Lady Masoumeh (SA) and Imam al-Ridha (AS) holy shrines are among the most important programs of these days”.

He stated: “The Razavi flag at Imam Khamenei square, marching of Razavi girls, paying tribute to the families of the martyrs, memory of the comrades, presence of Razavi servants in treatment centers of Kashan, and establishment of the Razavi service desk are some of these programs arranged on the occasion of Karamat Ten-Day festivities”.

Jahandar further noted: “Holding sports events, distributing warm meals, dust removing of martyrs’ graves, holding car and family marches, donating blood, visiting the city’s jails, and performing Imam Reza special prayer supplication are other programs during these days”.

Referring to other distinguished jobs of Razavi service center in Kashan region, chief of the center mentioned: “Holding celebrations in orphanages, initiating moves to free mother prisoners, appreciating athlete martyrs and some others of this nature are other unique works followed by Razavi servants during these holy days”.

Concluding his remarks, Jahandar stated: “The service center of Kashan provided over 5.5 thousand general and around one thousand specialized services to the public in the last year”.

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