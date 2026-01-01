Mashhad: AQR unveils new version of Uyoun Akhbar al-Ridha

Shafaqna English- Astan Qods Razavi has unveiled two exquisite manuscripts of Uyoun Akhbar al-Ridha on the eve of Karamat Ten-Day festivities at the organization’s Central Library having HIWM Seyyed Jalal Hosseini, head of AQR’s Organization of Libraries, Museums, and Documents Center, and several other managers and researchers of the organization in attendance.

The two manuscripts were written by Sheikh Sadough Ibn Babouyeh Qomi in 1550 and 1655.

One that was written in 1550 is in Naskh handwriting, and it was presented to AQR by Rouhollah Beik. The second one, written in 1655, is one of the 15 manuscripts of this book that has been dedicated to the holy shrine by martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Speaking in this ceremony, Abolfazl Hasanabadi, head of the translation department of AQR’s Islamic Research Foundation, said: “Because Uyoun Akhbar al-Ridha is related to Imam al-Ridha (AS), it has always attracted researchers’ attention”.

Hasanabadi mentioned: “This book is really important in terms of social, historical, and cultural dimensions. The best correction version of this book has been conducted by Astan Qods Razavi; it has been translated for 11 times”.

According to him, there are more than 320 copies of this book from Iran, Iraq and India to the United States and England, 121 copies of which are kept in the AQR libraries now”.

Elsewhere in this ceremony, Mahmoud Maleki, scientific deputy of AQR’s Islamic Research Foundation, said: “Uyoun Akhbar is not only a tradition book, but a great source for historical incidents during Abbasid era and also for geography of Khorasan”.

Maleki stated: “Musnad al-Ridha, Sahifah al-Ridha, Book of Abu Ali Bayhaqi Salami and book of history of governor of Nishapur were sources from which Sheikh Sadough used while authoring this book”.

Also, HIWM Hosseini said: “Reviving and unveiling movement of ancient exquisite works will continue and as AQR custodian has always emphasized whatever exists in Imam Reza Shrine’s libraries belong to the research community”.

Also, all researchers and interested people had an opportunity to have a virtual participation in this ceremony by visiting https://meet.razavi.ir/ch/library-farhangi

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