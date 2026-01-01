Pope: As a pastor, I cannot be in favor of war

Shafaqna English–”As a pastor, I cannot be in favor of war”, Pope Leo XIV said about the US- Israeli war on Iran during his airborne press conference upon his return flight to Rome.

“There is also an entire population in Iran of innocent people suffering because of this war. What we have seen is that many innocent people have died. I have just seen a letter from the families of children who were killed on the first day of the attack. They speak about how they have lost their children, who died in that event”, Pope said.

Pope said that “Rather, I would encourage the continuation of dialogue for peace, that all sides make every effort to promote peace, remove the threat of war, and respect international law. It is very important that innocent people are protected, as has not happened in several places”.

“I carry with me a photo of a Muslim child who, during the visit to Lebanon, was waiting there with a sign saying “Welcome Pope Leo.” He was killed in this final phase of the war. There are many human situations, and I think we must be able to think in these terms”, he said.

As a Church—I repeat—as a pastor, I cannot be in favor of war. And I would like to encourage everyone to make efforts to seek answers that come from a culture of peace, not hatred and division”, Pope said.