Mashhad: Qajar-era Renani Quran unveiled at Imam al-Ridha (AS) Holy Shrine

Shafaqna English- A rare Qajar-era Quran manuscript by Abdullah Renani, bearing a handwritten note by the martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has been unveiled at Imam al-Ridha (AS) Shrine, northeast Iran, under the auspices of Astan Qods Razavi.

According to Shafaqna, during one of the days of the Karamat Ten-Day festivities in 2026, Astan Qods Razavi unveiled a Quran manuscript from its precious collection of handwritten works, penned by Abdullah Renani.

The exquisite manuscript, known as the “Renani Quran,” is a distinguished example of Qajar-era calligraphy that, with a dedicatory note by the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has become a lasting and spiritually uplifting legacy.

The printed edition of this sacred Quran was unveiled during a ceremony at Dar al-Quran al-Karim, with the Custodian of Astan Qods Razavi, Ayatollah Ahmad Marvi, and Quran scholars in attendance. The event marked a new phase in publishing high-quality Quranic works.

Speaking in the event, HIWM Seyyed Jalal Hosseini, head of the Organization of Libraries, Museums and Documents Center of Astan Qods Razavi, stated: “The martyred Leader was the greatest scholarly benefactor of Astan Qods Razavi, donating more than thirteen thousand rare manuscripts between 1990 and 2025.”

He noted that these works span thirty-five subjects in multiple languages, with Quranic manuscripts holding a special place, adding: “The Renani Quran was explicitly recommended for publication by the martyred Leader in a marginal note”.

Describing the artistic features of the manuscript, officials highlighted its precise letter-shaping, beautiful ruling, gilded verse markers, colorful illuminations and surah headings written in gold with masterful penwork. They also underlined its rich content, which includes translation, narrations, hadiths, exegesis, rulings, circumstances of revelation, merits of recitation and signs for ‘Istikhara’ (seeking divine guidance when a person faces uncertainty about a decision).

The original manuscript, copied in 1818 CE, is regarded as the 119th Quran written by Abdullah ibn Ashur Renani. Through cooperation among several Astan Qods Razavi institutions, the work was preserved, restored, digitized and prepared for publication, resulting in one thousand printed copies expected to enter Iran’s cultural sphere in the coming months.

www.shafaqna.com