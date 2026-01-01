Centuries-Old mosque destroyed in Bosnia war reconstructed

Shafaqna English–The Dugalica Mosque, a significant Ottoman-era monument, destroyed during the Bosnian War has been fully restored.
The historic Dugalica Mosque in Nevesinje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, is scheduled to reopen following restoration efforts supported by Turkey’s Directorate General of Foundations.
Constructed in 1515 by Haci Velijudin Bakrac, the mosque served for centuries as both a place of worship and an important element of the region’s urban and cultural identity.
The structure, along with its adjacent historic clock tower, reflected classical Ottoman architectural and city-planning traditions in Herzegovina.
The mosque was completely demolished in 1992 during the Bosnian War and remained in ruins for decades. Reconstruction work officially began in 2023 after extensive preparatory studies conducted on the site, which had been used for years as a parking area.
Reconstruction based on archival records and archaeological evidence
According to project authorities, the absence of above-ground remains required a meticulous reconstruction process based on archival documents, historical records, and archaeological excavations. Field studies identified original foundation traces, which were subsequently reinforced and integrated into the new structure.
The reconstruction was carried out in accordance with the mosque’s original architectural design while incorporating contemporary restoration and engineering standards to ensure structural integrity and longevity.
The broader restoration project also included the surrounding complex, developed in line with the traditional Ottoman kulliye concept. This scope encompassed the rebuilding of a school, ablution facilities, and the restoration of the historic clock tower.
The tower was structurally reinforced using internal steel support, while damaged stone elements were replaced with materials consistent with the original fabric.
The Dugalica Mosque and its surrounding complex were designated a national monument of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2005. Officials emphasized that the restoration project aims not only to rebuild a religious structure but also to contribute to the preservation of the country’s cultural heritage and historical continuity.
The mosque is expected to be officially inaugurated on April 26 during Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Vakif Days, with participation from officials, including representatives of Turkey’s Directorate General of Foundations.
Source: IQNA