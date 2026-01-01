Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Inheritance”

Question 1: Sperm was taken from a husband to be implanted in his wife’s womb. Afterwards the husband died. The sperm was implanted in the womb of his widow. A male baby was born to the widow. What is the ruling on the born child and inheritance? Answer : The born child is the offspring of the husband, from whom the sperm was taken. As for the inheritance, the child shall not inherit the father.

Question 2: Does an adopted child inherit? Answer : No, he does not inherit the person who has adopted him, unless the deceased states in his will specifically that the adopted child shall inherit from the 1/3 estate.

Question 3: Does a temporary wife inherit her husband? What about the child from the temporary marriage? Answer : No, she does not, and yes, the child does inherit in the same situation as other children.

Question 4: My aunt had received a house from her mother, brothers and sisters by mutual consent from their inheritances. Now my aunt has expired leaving behind only one married daughter (F) a widowed daughter-in-law (L) of her dead son (M) and two grandsons (A) and (H) from her dead son (M). What are their respective inheritances? Answer : The daughter inherits her mother’s entire property.