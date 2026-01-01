Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Inheritance”
Question 1: Sperm was taken from a husband to be implanted in his wife’s womb. Afterwards the husband died. The sperm was implanted in the womb of his widow. A male baby was born to the widow. What is the ruling on the born child and inheritance?
Question 2: Does an adopted child inherit?
Question 3: Does a temporary wife inherit her husband? What about the child from the temporary marriage?
Question 4: My aunt had received a house from her mother, brothers and sisters by mutual consent from their inheritances. Now my aunt has expired leaving behind only one married daughter (F) a widowed daughter-in-law (L) of her dead son (M) and two grandsons (A) and (H) from her dead son (M). What are their respective inheritances?
Question 5: A lady is the only survival heir amongst her two brothers and two sisters. Does she inherit the whole property or is it to be distributed also amongst her dead brothers and sisters’ children?
- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwas
- Religious questions and answers
- Shia answers
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