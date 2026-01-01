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Hajj 2026: Mecca medical infrastructure ready to serve pilgrims

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Shafaqna English–  The Saudi health minister completed a two-day inspection tour of healthcare facilities in Mecca to assess their readiness for the upcoming Hajj season.

The minister emphasized that the readiness of Mecca’s healthcare infrastructure is a top priority, with operational plans focusing on expanding capacity and integrating preventive, curative, and emergency services.

During the tour, the minister reviewed the operational status of emergency and intensive care units, critical case protocols, and rapid response mechanisms.

Fahad Al-Jalajel also inspected the integrated command and control system and the level of coordination with ambulance services, ensuring a swift and efficient response during the Hajj season.

These inspections are part of the ministry’s ongoing field monitoring to guarantee the highest standards of health safety and service integration across all holy sites.

Source: IQNA

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