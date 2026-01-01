UN expert: Political elites driving anti-Muslim hatred in Europe

Shafaqna English- A leading academic has issued a stark warning at the UN that Islamophobia in Europe is driven not by the public, but by those in power.

Professor Enes Bayraklı and other international experts gathered to raise alarm over what they described as a growing and under-recognised wave of anti-Muslim racism.

Speaking at a panel organised by COJEP International, Bayraklı said that Islamophobia in Europe is not simply a social issue, but a political one, shaped and driven by elites.

“What we are facing is anti-Muslim racism,” he said, arguing that many European leaders deliberately avoid using the term Islamophobia.

Sources: Muslim News

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