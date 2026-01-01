Girls and decline of humanitarian values in modern world

Shafaqna English | by Zahra Asadian- From the children martyred in the US attack on the Shajarat Tayyiba school in Minab, to the victims of Epstein Island; from the ban on education in Afghanistan to the genocide in Gaza and the war in Sudan—the master key to the ongoing anti-human events across today’s world is the word “girls.”

In recent decades, the world has witnessed various movements with different titles and goals aimed at securing women’s rights.

These demands have covered a wide range of rights: from the right to vote and education to protecting women from violence and harassment. Over the years and in different parts of the world, what has fueled social movements in the name of women has been framed under the pretext of fighting gender discrimination and achieving equal rights.

Nevertheless, women’s social movements have not managed to fully prevent the world from reverting to a condition in which forms of moral barbarism reappear in a “modern” guise across different regions.

The most infamous practice of earlier ages of moral barbarism was the “burying of girls alive,” and today once again the name “girls” appears in heartbreaking headlines that testify to their victimization in illegal wars and in satanic gatherings.

The decline of humanitarian values in the modern world has once again targeted girls, because throughout history, girls have been the source of major and profound transformations. Evidence of this claim is that one of God’s greatest miracles—the birth of Jesus Christ (AS)—was made possible through the faith, dignity, courage, patience, and purity of Lady Mary (SA).

Therefore, confronting modern moral barbarism requires a movement that both demands and revives the most outstanding characteristics of the most transformative girls in history—qualities that have been cultivated and embodied by the best and most worthy women across human culture.

The modesty of the daughters of Shuayb, the devotion and spiritual purification of Lady Mary (SA), the patience and sacrifice of Lady Fatima Zahra (SA), the resilience and courage of Lady Zaynab (SA), and the knowledge and dignity of Lady Fatima Masoumeh (SA) are among the shared qualities that great women and girls throughout history have embodied.

Revisiting and culturally transmitting these human qualities into the lifestyle of girls in today’s world can become the source of immense transformations in a world whose future—more than ever before—is being shaped by girls.

www.shafaqna.com