Report: UK to end project documenting Israel’s war crimes in Gaza

Shafaqna English– A UK government unit ended a project documenting Israel’s war crimes in Gaza, according to the Guardian.

The London-based newspaper on Wednesday reported that cuts within the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) have forced the international humanitarian law cell to close.

The move means that funding for the Conflict and Security Monitoring Project, which is run by the independent group the Centre for Information Resilience (CIR), will also end, according to the report.

An FCDO spokesperson told Al Jazeera that the change was part of an “internal restructure” and that the cell’s work would be continued by a “different team in the FCDO”, without giving further details.

The Guardian’s report suggested the FCDO would lose access to the database once the funding stream ends, removing a key node of information that has aided decision-making in previous months.

Source: Al Jazeera

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