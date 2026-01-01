Custodian of Imam Hussain (AS) holy shrine: Our goal is “to transform Karbala into a comprehensive medical city”

Shafaqna English- The Custodian of the Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine emphasized that their future vision is to transform the city of Karbala into a comprehensive and capable medical hub, providing healthcare services to humanitarian cases from both inside and outside Iraq.

According to Shafaqna, Hassan Rashid Jawad Al-Abayji made these remarks during the inauguration of the educational departments of Imam Zayn al-Abidin Hospital, which is affiliated with the Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine, along with the unveiling of two new CT scan and MRI machines.

Al-Abayji stated: “Since its establishment about 10 years ago, Imam Zayn al-Abidin Hospital has been considered a significant medical institution. It is the first hospital affiliated with the Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine in terms of staff, equipment, and infrastructure, and it is a source of pride.”

He added that the hospital has recently witnessed the inauguration of an advanced academic and practical department aimed at strengthening the integration between theoretical education at Al-Sibtayn University and hands-on training within the medical institution.

Al-Abayji continued: “This step helps boost students’ morale and prepares them for entering professional life. What has been achieved represents an advanced stage in the path of applied medical education within the hospital.”

Referring to the fact that this approach is directly supported by the senior religious authority through its representative, Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi Karbalaei—who continues to offer proposals and visions for developing the healthcare sector affiliated with the shrine—he concluded:

“Our future ambition is to transform the city of Karbala into a comprehensive medical city capable of providing healthcare services to humanitarian cases from both inside and outside Iraq.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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