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Grand Ayatollah Sistani responds to a question about overland Hajj (2026)

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Shafaqna English– The Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani responded to a question regarding this year’s Hajj (1405 / 2026) being undertaken by land.

According to Shafaqna, the text of the question and answer is as follows:

Question:

This year, I intend to go on the pilgrimage of Hajj al-Tamattu‘. Given the conditions of war and the difficulty of traveling overland, is it obligatory for me to go to Hajj this year? Or can I postpone it and go under better conditions?

Answer:

In the name of God, the Most High.
Anyone who, due to traveling to Hajj by land, fears an unusual (non-typical) harm, or who, because of intense worry and anxiety, would experience severe hardship (haraj)—that is, a level of difficulty and distress that is not normally bearable—then the obligation to perform Hajj in the current year is lifted from them.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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