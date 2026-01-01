English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 70,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 24 April 2026

0

Shafaqna English- Around 70,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque amid restrictions and measures imposed by Israeli forces around the Old City of Jerusalem and its gates.

The Jerusalem Governorate reported that Israeli forces removed Palestinian citizens banned from entering the Mosque, escorted them outside the Old City walls, and prevented them from praying at the holy site.

In a related development, Israeli municipal crews issued fines to motorcycles parked near Herod’s Gate as an arbitrary measure targeting worshipers.

Palestinian calls were issued urging people to mobilize and travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem and gather in large numbers to perform Friday prayer, in response to the escalating attacks by Israeli forces and settlers.

The calls emphasized the importance of maintaining a constant presence at Aqsa and seizing every opportunity to strengthen Palestinian presence at the holy site to protect it from increasing efforts to alter its identity.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Study: UK media used language tone to dehumanise Palestinians

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 75,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 17 April 2026

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 100000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 10 April 2026

leila yazdani

Thousands of Palestinians perform morning prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque after 40-day closure

leila yazdani

Israel continues to ban Palestinians from Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

leila yazdani

International Quds Foundation condemns Israel blocking access to Holy Sepulcher Church

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.