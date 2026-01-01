Al-Aqsa Mosque: 70,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 24 April 2026

Shafaqna English- Around 70,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque amid restrictions and measures imposed by Israeli forces around the Old City of Jerusalem and its gates.

The Jerusalem Governorate reported that Israeli forces removed Palestinian citizens banned from entering the Mosque, escorted them outside the Old City walls, and prevented them from praying at the holy site.

In a related development, Israeli municipal crews issued fines to motorcycles parked near Herod’s Gate as an arbitrary measure targeting worshipers.

Palestinian calls were issued urging people to mobilize and travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem and gather in large numbers to perform Friday prayer, in response to the escalating attacks by Israeli forces and settlers.

The calls emphasized the importance of maintaining a constant presence at Aqsa and seizing every opportunity to strengthen Palestinian presence at the holy site to protect it from increasing efforts to alter its identity.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

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